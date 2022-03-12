LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,788 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $29.78 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

