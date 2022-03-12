LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,261 Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

