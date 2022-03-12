LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,445 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

BATS:PTEU opened at $22.46 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.