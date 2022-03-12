LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Camtek worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

