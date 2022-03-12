LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 146,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

