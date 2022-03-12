LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

