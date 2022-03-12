LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,575,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.