LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.