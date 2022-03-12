LPL Financial LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.20 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,953,111. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

