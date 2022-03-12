LPL Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,422,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,138,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.