LPL Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after buying an additional 715,397 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 578,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 540,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.