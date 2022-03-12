LPL Financial LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.