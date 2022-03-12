LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Stem worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,961,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $4,219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,750. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.