LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,366,000 after acquiring an additional 225,422 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

