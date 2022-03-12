LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Matson worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $247,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

