LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.