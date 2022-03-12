LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

