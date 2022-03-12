LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in GameStop by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in GameStop by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,425,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE:GME opened at $92.69 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.