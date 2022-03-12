LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

