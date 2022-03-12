LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.