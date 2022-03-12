LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,728 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Ladder Capital worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

LADR opened at $11.55 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.