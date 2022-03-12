LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,120 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

