LPL Financial LLC Sells 52,181 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

