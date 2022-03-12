LPL Financial LLC Sells 56,610 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,649,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

