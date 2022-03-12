LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,901 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.62% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.