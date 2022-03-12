Lua Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00105527 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.