LuaSwap Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $68,688.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00105364 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,506,435 coins and its circulating supply is 162,987,024 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

