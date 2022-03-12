Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $91.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.