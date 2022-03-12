Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.51. 128,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,844. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $537.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
