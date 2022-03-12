Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

