MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $138.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MGNX opened at $8.49 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $520.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.
MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.