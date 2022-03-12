MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $16.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $138.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $8.49 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $520.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

