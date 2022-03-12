Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.61 and last traded at 0.62. 81,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 42,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.62.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Magna Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

About Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

