Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.61 and last traded at 0.62. 81,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 42,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.62.
Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Magna Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
About Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna Gold (MGLQF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.