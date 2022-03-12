MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $446,087.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

