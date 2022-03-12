Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
See Also
