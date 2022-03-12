ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will report sales of $640.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.40 million and the lowest is $639.60 million. ManTech International reported sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MANT shares. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of MANT opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,050,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

