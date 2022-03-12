Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MRO stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

