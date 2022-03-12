Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

