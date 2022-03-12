Marlin Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.70 or 0.06628345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.61 or 0.99995487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041913 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.