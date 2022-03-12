Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

