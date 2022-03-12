Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.12 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $45.12 million and approximately $120,565.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

