Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marqeta stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $84,703,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $9,885,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $9,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

