Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 6,970,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,375,539. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

