MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.13

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $98,881.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.