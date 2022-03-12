Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

NYSE MA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $324.79. 2,987,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

