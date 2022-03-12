Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

