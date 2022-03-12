Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Materion worth $38,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

