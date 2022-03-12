Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

