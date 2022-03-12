Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

GE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

