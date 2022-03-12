Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 17,661 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,787,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

