MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $20,881.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.91 or 0.99803102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00257926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00136643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00263436 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004781 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033325 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.